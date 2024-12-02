Cardpay expands in Asia

Merchants benefit from Cardpay’s ability to process local payment methods in 120+ currencies and eliminate all the inefficiencies associated with unfavourable foreign exchange, decline rates, chargebacks and slow settlement. The business now operates in more than 50 countries and allows merchants to accept 300+ local payment methods.

Cardpay is a global merchant acquirer enabling payments for businesses worldwide. Cardpay is a regulated financial institution offering a wide range of services, including payment gateway, card acquiring, merchant account opening, card issuing, alternative payment methods, foreign exchange and more.