CardMobili launches beacon-based digital wallet

The technology is beacon hardware agnostic and offers merchants and service providers proximity-based and in-store marketing services. It can be fully integrated into operators’ existing digital wallet ecosystems.

Beacons can be used to guide shoppers towards promotions or discounts, or as a registration tool for store loyalty programmes. Merchants can also access a set of metrics to measure beacon performance.

In December 2014, CardMobili unveiled that it was working with Bango to bring carrier billing to retail stores, allowing customers to pay for products via their phone bill.