



Following this announcement, the new funding is expected to support the company’s continued development of improved co-branded credit card and loyalty products, as well as ongoing talent hiring in engineering and operations. At the same time, Cardless will also focus on the expansion into major retail, ecommerce, and SMBs.

The funding round was led by Activant Capital, with participation from new and already existing investors including Mischief, Industry Ventures, Thayer Ventures, Assurant, and Amex Ventures. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Cardless’ USD 30 million funding round

According to the official press release, the company was chosen by investors for its approach to the entire co-branded experience. From embedded servicing to leveraging a brand’s data for personalised sign-up offers, Cardless provides its customers with a secure and optimised experience.

At the same time, Cardless will continue to accelerate the development of the industry, while also launching cards with optimised and secure brands on the market. The company will also continue to focus on designing embedded platforms capable of servicing both clients and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This initiative aims to enable the firm to double down, as it will continue to scale large programs for multiple companies, businesses, and clients around the world. At the same time, Cardless is set to focus on providing improved and secured card innovation and growth for its customers and partners.