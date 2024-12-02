Customers will enjoy unique rewards from their preferred brands and access some of American Express’ benefits, including Amex Offers (for shopping, travel, dining services, entertainment, etc.) and Global Dining Access by Resy, among others.

American Express’ officials stated that brands want to give their customers a more personalised experience and engage with them more deeply, and their relationship with Cardless makes that possible by offering their customers access to benefits and protections from American Express.

Cardless has successfully completed a series of venture capital funding. Cardless is utilising its capital investments from Amex Ventures and other VCs to continue to grow and expand the company’s product offerings, including exploring further opportunities, innovations, and partnerships within the American Express network.

All Cardless cards offer several features designed for digital-native consumers, both in terms of security and easy access. New users will be able to apply for a Cardless card using their smartphone, and, after approval, the virtual card will be delivered to their mobile wallet in seconds, with a physical card arriving a few days later. Customers manage their accounts directly through the Cardless mobile app, with instant access to rewards, purchase tracking, bill payment, and more.