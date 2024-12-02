



In a bid to expand its capabilities and serve the SMB sector, Cardless launched an additional offering that delivers financial products and rewards developed to optimise the financial stability of enterprises. Through this, the company plans to support businesses in expanding their operations in the current competitive market. Additionally, the newly introduced solution offering is set to assist SMBs in navigating financial complexities, managing cash flow, increasing their user base, building business credit, and at last grow their companies.











Cardless’ mission for the SMB market

Serving the credit card needs of several firms, including Simon Property Group, LATAM Airlines, and other organisations, Cardless focuses its efforts on creating co-branded credit card products. The company’s objectives are supported by multiple investors, including Activant Capital, Pear VC, Commerce Ventures, HNVR, and Clocktower, among others. With Cardless recently reorganising its operations, the company intends to solidify its position in the market and expand its footprint in the SMB space, providing financial solutions that enable businesses to augment how they navigate the financial landscape.



When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Cardless underlined that entering the SMB space is set to enable their firm to take advantage of the growing market and address the specific needs, requirements, and demands that traditional financial services frequently overlook. Considering its previous experience in the airline industry and the expertise it gathered from customising solutions, Cardless intends to now apply this knowledge to support SMBs overcome their unique difficulties.





Previous news from Cardless