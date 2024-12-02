LUNADIS, which is a part of the German DKV Mobility Group, offers card and payment solutions to the transportation and logistics industry in more than 50 countries. According to Cardlay, the new strategic partnership marks a step forward for Cardlay’s ambitions to expand its card and spend management platform into new industries in both Germany and a number of European countries.











Augmenting card management for the transportation and logistics industry

The new solution, called LUNADIS Pay, is based on Cardlay’s private label software that delivers a scalable end-to-end, secure, and compliant software platform to better manage corporate cards, expense handling, and VAT reclaim for the transportation and logistics industry in Europe. The Cardlay partnership is the first step for LUNADIS to manifest its position within the fleet and company card payment solutions for the European transportation industry.

Executives from LUNADIS said that together with Cardlay, they aim to deliver an augmented client experience that is intuitive, paperless, and fully digitalised to their customers across Europe. The cardholders will benefit from an open-loop card solution with positive administrative and cost effects. From integrated card management to expense management and VAT reclaim, which due to automation is possible for even small amounts.





The technology behind the solution

Cardlay’s solution for LUNADIS/DKV is built on advanced API’s and consists of an app and web application which automates the company’s payment and expense handling. Cardlay’s Vattax solution, the automated VAT reclaim process, developed in collaboration with PriceWaterhouseCoopers, automates the otherwise complex and laborious process of reclaiming cross border VAT payments.

Officials from Cardlay said that their advanced technology will enable Lunadis to provide a more robust set of self-service capabilities to its clients. These capabilities will not only make it easier and faster for clients to issue, retire, and administer cards on their programmes, but will also generate incremental value by reducing the customer service burden on Lunadis while promoting greater card adoption and spend capture. Moreover, by transitioning to ‘open-loop’ Lunadis gains access to previously untapped categories of spend that can be easily managed and reconciled, making the Lunadis Pay cards powered by Cardlay more valuable to the enterprise.