CardLab, QuardLock team up on biometric smartcard system

This collaboration is meant to secure payment cards against fraud and identity theft with fingerprint technology from CardLab partner Fingerprint Cards. As per the companies, almost a billion accounts have been hacked, leading to loss of financial and private data, in the last 12 months.

To solution found by CardLab for the problem, is to use “system on card” authentication with Fingerprint Cards’ FPC1080A swipe scanner and FPC1300-series T-Shape touch sensor. The complete system can be used to secure e-banking, ecommerce, e-government, and unique ID applications.

Both companies also suggest that sustainable production processes for the cards are in place, with tools and machinery tested and verified for volume delivery of sophisticated fingerprint smart cards.