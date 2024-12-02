Cardknox unveils Browser-Based POS Solution

The Cardknox BBPOS system allows a POS system running in a browser to accept EMV payments. It runs in the background on a merchant’s computer.

The process is enabled through the integration of EMV-ready payment terminals and browser-based POS systems to facilitate check-out process.

All cardholder data passes through the Cardknox gateway’s payment engine to ensure security throughout the transaction process. The sensitive data is also kept isolated from the merchant’s server.

The implementation of the new system is expected to enable merchants accept swift payments from any location.