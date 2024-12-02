Cardknox Gateway integrates with DataWeld for B2B payments

Cardknox is a payment gateway that can be integrated with third-party software to create customisable processing solutions that support a wide variety of payment types.

According to business management software provider DataWeld, the partnership with Cardknox adds a layer of efficiency and security to their clients payment processing and account reconciliation. Many of Datawelds users primarily accept check payments, but with this integration, theyll be able to offer customers even more payment options.

Cardknox is an omni-channel payment gateway that can be integrated with POS systems, ERP software, e-commerce, and mobile platforms. Cardknox serves partners and customers in the United States, UK, and Canada.