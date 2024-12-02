Cardis, JetPay Payment Services roll out digital content solution

This solution is designed for digital content providers in entertainment, publishing and gaming industries. The integration of Cardis small payments platform with JetPays processing platform has been completed, allowing both organizations to offer card acceptance services for accepting credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

Cardis patented technology enables several small consumer transactions to be handled as one larger value transaction processed through a payment network. By spreading the processing cost of this single, larger value transaction over a number of small payments, the overall cost is significantly reduced.