CardinalCommerce`s Universal Wallet offers digital wallets at no charge to merchants

Cardinals proprietary Universal Wallet enables wallets and payment brands in todays ecommerce industry. With One Connection to Cardinal, merchants can add multiple digital wallets to their checkout, via an API that futureoproofs payment needs. For merchants, digital wallets provide the payment types consumers want, fraud reduction, transaction reporting and higher authorisation conversion rates. For consumers, they offer the ability to store multiple debit and credit cards for purchasing. Consumers can also pre-store shipping destinations to complete their frictionless checkout experience in just a few clicks from a PC, mobile phone or tablet.

Digital wallet usage among consumers is on the rise. According to a June 2014 survey by Statista, 70% of consumers using digital wallets used them for transactions up to USD 30, and 33% of users used them at least weekly. The under 43 age group represents 81% of digital wallet users.

CardinalCommerce is enabling authenticated payment transactions in the card-not-present payments industry since 1999. Through One Connection to the proprietary Cardinal SafeCloud payment platform, the company enables technology-neutral authentication and alternative payment services (including digital wallets and mobile commerce services).