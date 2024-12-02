Cardfree, Xpient partner for omni-channel services for restaurants

Under the terms of the partnership, the companies are set to provide omni-channel, end-to-end services for restaurants from CRM and loyalty to order-ahead, payments, stored value, and back office solutions. The companies are partnering to expand their joint customer base and footprint into international markets.

Cardfree’s mobile commerce platform provides customer lifecycle functionalities, including smart offers, gifting, order-ahead, stored value, payments, and loyalty. Xpient provides enhanced restaurant commerce technology, including the cloud-based Xpient Commerce platform, the IRIS Enterprise point-of-sale and production system, complemented by a series of local transaction management solutions in the industry.

Cardfree is a white-label platform, which allows merchants and vendors to provide mGifts messaging, personalized promotions, mobile payments, loyalty, order-ahead and social media engagement, as well as reporting and analytics. Cardfree also allows merchants to create digital payment cards (prepaid) that are compatible with point-of-sale systems.