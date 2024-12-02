CARDFREE rolls out order-ahead service via SDK

Moreover, the SDK also enables in-app payments including support for credit cards and digital wallet platforms. The service is now available via SDK to any restaurant, convenience store, or grocery store and can be integrated into any existing app or other channels.

The order-ahead service is available as a hosted solution or as a perpetual license for merchants interested in maintaining an in-house solution.

CARDFREE offers merchants a solution to streamline the customer experience, the platform providing end-to-end services such as mGifts, offers, loyalty, order-ahead, and payments.