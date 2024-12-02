Cardfree rolls out new API for omnichannel commerce

The US-based company said the API powers a single point of integration that cuts across all relevant digital channels including mobile, online, in-store (kiosk, tablet, POS, digital menu boards, etc.), in-dash, wallet providers and third-party partnerships (mapping and navigation services, delivery, etc.).

In conjunction with the Universal API, Cardfree offers a mobile SDK to agencies, partners and merchants that are interested in using Cardfree platform services while driving their own front-end mobile development.