Cardfree partners Taco Bell for m-commerce app

The company has been selected by Taco Bell to provide the new mobile ordering application solution, as well as to provide cross-channel CRM solutions.

Cardfree’s mobile commerce platform provides customer lifecycle functionalities, including smart offers, gifting, order-ahead, stored value, payments, and loyalty. Xpient provides enhanced restaurant commerce technology, including the cloud-based Xpient Commerce platform, the IRIS Enterprise point-of-sale and production system, complemented by a series of local transaction management solutions in the industry.

Cardfree is a white-label platform, which allows merchants and vendors to provide mGifts messaging, personalised promotions, mobile payments, loyalty, order-ahead and social media engagement, as well as reporting and analytics. Cardfree also allows merchants to create digital payment cards (prepaid) that are compatible with point-of-sale systems.