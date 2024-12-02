Cardfree partners Mercury for end-to-end mobile commerce solution

Cardfree focuses on providing integrated mobile commerce and loyalty solutions for restaurants and retail stores that enable merchants engage consumers based on individual behaviours and preferences. The company’s platform provides end-to-end commerce functionalities, including smart offers, gifting, payments and loyalty. With this integration with Mercury, Cardfree is set to be able to bundle core payment processing and merchant acquiring with their current suite of services.

Cardfree is a white-label platform, which allows merchants and vendors to provide mGifts messaging, personalized promotions, mobile payments, loyalty, order-ahead and social media engagement, as well as reporting and analytics. Cardfree also allows merchants to create digital payment cards (prepaid) that are compatible with point-of-sale systems.

In January 2014, Infinite Peripherals (IPC), a US-based mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) device provider, has partnered with Mercury Payment Systems.