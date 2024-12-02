Checkout was designed to be independent of the core set of payment solutions provided by CardFree, and it can be incorporated into any third-party app or website via SDK or direct API calls. Checkout can be integrated regardless of the payment processing system that a restaurant is using. The new all-in-one platform for restaurants can support payments from a range of digital wallets including, but not limited to, Venmo, Google Pay, and Apple Pay.

Additionally, Checkout can also make use of CardFree’s Universal Payment Layer, a system that employs a single API in order to optimize Delivery, Order Ahead, In-Store Ordering, Text-to-Pay, and Pay@Table. As a result, the restaurants using Checkout have access to integrated analytics into their customer’s behaviours across platforms.

In terms of protection, it should be noted that Checkout incorporates a series of safety features such as pre-transaction fraud identification safeguards and 3D-secure authentication. It also comes with the option to incorporate third-party fraud tools.

‘Oftentimes restaurant operators feel that they are locked into the payment interface provided by their ordering platform provider or POS vendor, so, like all CardFree products, Checkout is another weapon in our arsenal that gives restaurants freedom and flexibility,’ said Jon Squire, Founder and CEO of CardFree as cited in the official press release. Thus, from the provider’s perspective, Checkout is a solution that aims to address the current issue of vendor and payment overload.





Previous product launches coming from CardFree

CardFree, which was founded by the team that originally developed the mobile apps for Starbucks and Dunkin’, is an end-to-end mobile ordering and payment platform.

In recent years CardFree has launched a series of payment solutions such as the Text-To-Pay feature that enables customers to pay via their mobile phones, or the Pay@Table and Order@Table, which allows users to add items to their tabs and pay via their mobile devices.

The mobile commerce solution platform has also made headlines for partnering with companies such as Torchy’s Tacos, Xpient Solutions, Mercury Payment Systems, and Sonic Drive-In. The wide-ranging mobile payment API that CardFree uses was initially launched in 2017.

CardFree offers its solutions to a range of industries. The products that it extends are aimed at restaurants, hotels and resorts, fuel and convenience stores, breweries, wineries, and distilleries, as well as at the consumers packaged goods industry.