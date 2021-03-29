|
CardFree introduces Text-To-Pay feature

Monday 29 March 2021 10:21 CET | News

US-based CardFree, a mobile commerce solution, has announced introducing its Text-to-Pay solution.

CardFree's Text-to-Pay solution allows customers with phone-in orders to pay via mobile with a text link sent directly to them by the restaurant that initiates payment and prompts customers to choose payment options such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, or credit cards. The contactless payment solution confronts the issue of credit card fraud and decreases the number of chargeback requests due to the digital trail element.

The Text-to-Pay feature is a service that can be integrated into a restaurant’s existing POS system, or set up from the CardFree Pay App, where restaurants can use their mobile device to initiate payment after orders are placed.


Keywords: chargebacks, product launch, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
