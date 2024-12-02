CardFlights SwipeSimple terminal available on PAX A80

According to the press release, the SwipeSimple Terminal is the expansion of CardFlight’s software to the smart terminal payment space. The terminal is designed to help small businesses process payments and handle other key related services, and it was released to the public via the PAX A920. The offering is now available via the PAX A80, enabling merchants to access SwipeSimple’s technology via an entry-level terminal with a traditional form factor that merchants know and trust.

Currently, over 50,000 small businesses across the US use SwipeSimple to accept payments on the go, in their stores, and at their computers.