CardFlight`s mPOS gets EMV approval and certification by First Data

This means that merchants will be able to accept EMV payments on iOS and Android devices just in time for the October 1st liability shift.

Currently, the US market is in the midst of migrating from magnetic stripes to more secure EMV chip cards for retail purchases. Beginning October 1, merchants who have not upgraded to accept EMV transactions can become liable for counterfeit card fraud losses that occur at their stores with chip-enabled cards.

CardFlights solution includes a mobile card reader that supports both EMV chips and magnetic stripes. The hardware is paired with a software development kit that allows developers to easily embed EMV chip card payment acceptance into their own iOS and Android applications. CardFlight also offers a turn-key mobile application called SwipeSimple that is offered through a network of resellers including banks, merchant service providers and independent sales organizations. The solution can be co-branded or white-labeled to feature each resellers logo and other pertinent details.

As part of todays announcement, CardFlights PCI-DSS Level 1 compliant gateway has been certified by First Data to accept EMV chip card transactions.

In addition to First Datas certification, the solution has also passed a set of industry approvals including Visa Acquirer Device Validation Toolkit (ADVT), MasterCard Terminal Integration Process (M-TIP), American Express Integrated Circuit Card Payment Specification (AEIPS), and Discover Payment Application Specification (D-PAS).