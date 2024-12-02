CardFlight upgrades SwipeSimple merchants to EMV Quick Chip payment acceptance

Quick Chip technology enables EMV transaction authorisation in one step, instead of two, and lets customers dip and remove their card while products are still being scanned and added. This allows for payments that are as fast as magnetic stripe swipes, but with the counterfeit fraud protection of EMV technology.

In May 2017, the company announced the Swift B200 and Swift B250, a new series of mobile cards readers utilising Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity to enable merchants nationwide to accept secure EMV and NFC contactless payments on Android and iOS devices.

The Swift series readers were certified with leading payment processors and have been enabled for Quick Chip since launch.