CardFlight to help merchants save customer data and cards on file

SwipeSimple Customers is available to SwipeSimple users directly from their mobile app and web dashboard. The new features that enable merchants to manage their business are:

customer records with cards on file - merchants will be able to create and maintain a customer database with an option to store credit card details on file;

charge customers using their stored card on file - merchants will be able to use their customers stored cards to run transactions any time, whether or not their customers are present;

payment scheduling - merchants will be able to set up card on file credit card payments to process at a future time;

installment payments - merchants will have the ability to split payments into as many installments as they need to pay for large ticket items;

subscriptions - merchants will be able to set up subscriptions with scheduled periodic payments for ongoing services.

The release follows immediately after the recent release of SwipeSimple Version 5.0, which includes new features such as the ability to pair cash drawers and receipt printers, SwipeSimple Virtual Terminal with full Address Verification Service support.