CardFlight teams up with Payscape to boost merchant base

Aimed at serving small to medium-sized businesses, Payscape will offer CardFlight’s SwipeSimple payment acceptance technology and business management tools to its clients as a part of its Payscape Mobile product offering, which provides merchants with payment acceptance technology and management tools.

Moreover, new capabilities will be available to Payscape Mobile users via SwipeSimple. Additions include mobile point of sale and Bluetooth LE credit card readers that are EMV and magstripe compatible, customer subscription and instalment plan technology, address verification for card not present payments, and an analytics, inventory, and business tools dashboard for merchants.

Earlier in 2018, CardFlight has released SwipeSimple Register, a POS for small businesses that works on iOS and Android tablets.