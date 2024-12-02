CardFlight, Talus Pay to enable SwipeSimple technology to merchants

SwipeSimple will be available to Talus’ clients, helping merchants to accept payments anywhere through its payment acceptance and business management tools. The technology includes:

SwipeSimple Mobile App – on-the-go payments via merchant’s mobile devices;

SwipeSimple Terminal or SwipeSimple Register – smart terminal and cash register solutions integrated with SwipeSimple’s software for in-store payments;

SwipeSimple Merchant Web Dashboard – enabling merchants to accept payments from their computer.

Earlier in April 2019, CardFlight unveiled SwipeSimple Terminal, the expansion of their signature software to the smart terminal payment space.