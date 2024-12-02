CardFlight solution supports SCS merchants to accept mobile payments

Merchants will be able to accept EMV chip card payments on the go as SwipeSimple is a turnkey mobile payment acceptance platform that includes an EMV-enabled mobile chip card reader, a mobile application for iOS and Android, and a back office reporting portal for business owners to take payments and manage their business. As a part of the agreement SCS will be offering a white label version of SwipeSimple to their ISOs and merchants nationwide, branded as Mobile Pocket.

CardFlight was one of first mobile payments providers to deploy EMV solutions in the United States, receiving their first approvals prior to the October 1, 2015 Liability Shift, according to PRnewsWire. They recently announced in their EMV Migration Tracker that 73% of their merchants are enabled to accept EMV chip card payments, more than 2.5 times the national average, the site continues.