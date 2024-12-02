CardFlight rolls out Bluetooth mPOS solutions in US

CardFlight customers who want to use new smartphone and tablet devices can accept payments using mobile payment technologies such as EMV chip cards, contactless NFC payments and mobile wallets including Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay, with the new readers that connect via Bluetooth, instead of an audio jack.

CardFlight has also launched previously SwipeSimple, a product that enables merchant service providers, banks, independent sales organizations and other financial institutions to offer EMV-enabled mPOS solution to their merchants.

Resellers of SwipeSimple will now be able to offer their merchants the Bold B500 and Bold B550 devices, which are EMV certified with First Data and ready to use. The Bold B500 is valuable for smaller merchants who want to accept EMV payments or prefer to connect to a card reader via Bluetooth rather than the audio jack connectivity used in CardFlights other readers. The Bold B550 offers NFC contactless payments acceptance, in addition to EMV chip card and magnetic stripe support.