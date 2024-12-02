CardFlight receives mPOS certification from TSYS

As part of the upgrade, CardFlights PCI-DSS Level 1 compliant gateway has been certified by TSYS to accept EMV chip card transactions. In addition to TSYS certification, the product has passed a set of industry approvals - the Visa Acquirer Device Validation Toolkit, the MasterCard Terminal Integration Process, the American Express Integrated Circuit Card Payment Specification, and the Discover Payment Application Specification.

In October 2015, CardFlight was certified by First Data, a global provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions, to accept EMV chip card payments.