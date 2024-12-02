CardFlight, Payroc, partner to support small merchants

The companies have collaborated to provide merchants from highly impacted industries with access to SwipeSimple, CardFlight’s signature payment acceptance solution, for no additional charge through July 31, 2020.

SwipeSimple has been added to existing Payroc merchant accounts for restaurants and other specialty food businesses, who have been especially affected. The merchants supported through this program are primarily food and beverage merchants required to transition to take-out and delivery service only. By adding SwipeSimple features at no additional charge, CardFlight and Payroc have enabled merchants’ efforts to pivot to supporting curbside, contactless, and back-office payments during the pandemic.

Small businesses also gain access to the business insights and reporting tools within SwipeSimple, making it easier for merchants to manage and track payments.