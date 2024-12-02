CardFlight, PAX Technology announce the availability of SwipeSimple terminal

SwipeSimple Terminal, the expansion of CardFlight’s SwipeSimple software to the smart terminal payment medium, was rolled out in beta testing in April 2019. Following the testing period, SwipeSimple Terminal is available to the general public.

Currently, over 50,000 small businesses use CardFlight’s SwipeSimple on the go, in their stores, and at their computes. The terminal is available for the PAX A920 and will ship later in Q3 of 2019 for the PAX A80. Merchants can access all of the core functions of the traditional payment terminals they and their customers are familiar with, all integrated with SwipeSimple’s payment acceptance and business management tools.