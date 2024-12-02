CardFlight partners BluePay for EMV mobile processing offering

Under the terms of the agreement, BluePay will use CardFlight’s point-of-sale solution SwipeSimple to facilitate the launch of its EMV mobile processing offering.

CardFlight’s SwipeSimple mobile processing platform offers cloud-based inventory and item tracking as well as a reporting portal that helps companies manage their business. Moreover, it includes an EMV chip reader to help merchants reduce losses from card fraud.

Cardflight’s SDK (Software Development Kit) makes it easy for developers to add payment acceptance, integrated with their app’s functionality and data thus enabling companies to offer their own custom user experience and application with payments.

In April 2016, CardFlight announced a partnership with Miura Systems to offer a new mPOS solution in the US market via CardFlight`s mobile POS platform and payment gateway.