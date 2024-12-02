CardFlight launches SwipeSimple mPOS offering

SwipeSimple is a mobile POS offering that provides free co-branding, enabling resellers to promote their brand throughout the merchant experience. The SwipeSimple solution includes: encrypted card readers, payment acceptance applications for iOS and Android devices, reporting and admin dashboard for merchants, reseller portal for enhanced onboarding and portfolio management, and payment gateway that supports a number of processors.

CardFlight provides its customers with a mobile payments platform that includes: encrypted magnetic stripe readers that work through the audio jack of smartphones and tablets, Software Development Kits (SDKs) for both iOS and Android platforms and a payment gateway service that allows the client to use any merchant account from their choice of processors.

In October 2013, CardFlight raised USD 1.6 million in seed-round funding led by ff Venture Capital, a venture capital firm that focuses on early-stage technology startups.