CardFlight launches SwipeSimple integrated payment terminal and cash register solution

SwipeSimple Register is now available for merchant service providers, banks, and independent sales organizations to offer to their merchants.

With SwipeSimple Register, merchant acquirers will be able to provide their merchants with services for their payments needs, including paper receipt printing for mobile merchants, advanced discount options and item categorization.

CardFlight continues to offer its partners payment technology and mobile point-of-sale solutions built just for small businesses. The SwipeSimple Register comes with several new features, including a recent EMV Quick Chip upgrade the improved the transaction times for over 80% of SwipeSimple merchants.