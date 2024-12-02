CardFlight introduces Level 2 credit card processing support for SwipeSimple

The tracking will be made via the SwipeSimple Merchant Web Dashboard, enabling merchants to meet Level 2 standards and access lower interchange rates.

The newly introduced Level 2 Interchange Qualification support will add to SwipeSimple’s existing suite of tools designed to help small businesses accept payments.

As of 1 July 2019, Level 2 Interchange Qualification support will be available to merchants accepting payments on their computers, within the SwipeSimple Merchant Web Dashboard, at no additional cost.