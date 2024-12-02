CardFlight enables Traveling Vineyard distributors accept mobile payments

Traveling Vineyard, a direct marketer of wines through in-home wine tasting events, has developed a proprietary iOS application to help Wine Guides plan and organize tastings. The application integrates CardFlights Software Development Kit (SDK), encrypted mobile card readers, and payment gateway. The card reader will allow Wine Guides to accept both magnetic stripe and EMV chip card payments by attaching it to a smart phone or tablet and using the Traveling Vineyard application.

Benefits to the wine company and their consultants include reduced order abandonment, reduced credit card processing costs, and integration with Traveling Vineyards back-end provider for integrated analytics and reporting. Customers will benefit from being able to pay with credit card.