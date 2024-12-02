CardConnect to be acquired by First Data

CardConnect is a payment processing and technology solutions provider and First Data is a commerce-enabling technology and solutions provider. The transaction between the two companies is expected to close in Q3 of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

The CardConnect transaction is consistent with First Datas strategy of integrating and scaling innovative technologies across its distribution footprint. CardConnect brings First Data management technology, accelerates the companys integrated solutions initiative and provides it with an ERP-integrated payment solution set.

