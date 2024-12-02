This partnership brings extended access to global and secure payment options to CARD.com’s clients, aligning with its mission to offer improved financial solutions for its B2B and B2C customers.











Details about the collaboration

Through this partnership, CARD.com users will be able to leverage Visa Direct's reach in over 180 enabled countries and territories for card-based payments, 90+ countries for account transfers, and 50+ countries for wallet transactions.

CARD.com’s aim is to expand its services on a global scale and offer fast, convenient, and secure international payment options to meet the needs of its user base.

Visa Direct's global infrastructure and real-time payment capabilities ensure that CARD.com’s customers can leverage fast remittances and enhanced control over their cross-border transactions.





The future of cross-border payments

In 2023, Visa’s survey noted that individuals and businesses are increasingly turning to digital solutions to send their money internationally, which means that for companies more cross-border transactions are going to be facilitated through mobile devices and digital platforms.

More money movement means more potential friction points, which is why fast global payment networks are vital. Financial institutions need to adapt by implementing comprehensive cross-border strategies and fast disbursements for workers to satisfy the rapidly transforming money movement landscape. Key takeaways from the survey suggest that, as people and businesses get more connected and embrace digital technologies, the global flow of cash will have to evolve to keep up.

A crucial factor in cross-border payments is availability, as boosting economic empowerment and providing 24/7 movement of money for businesses and consumers to ensure the availability of their funds is a crucial differentiator in cross-border money movement.

Increased integration among networks is also an important factor, as it expands the scale of money movement across the world and expands market horizons.

Speed is also a key takeaway from the survey. Global networks enable cross-border payments that are fast, secure, transparent, and low cost to meet business and consumer expectations.