Card Tech, Fingerprint Cards to bring biometric smartcard to financial market

The card integrates Fingerprint Cards’ T-Shape module and a universal secure element in a modular electronic layer developed by Card Tech, with ultra-low power consumption, and boosted biometric performance. The cards work with existing industry manufacturing processes and merchant terminals.

Fingerprint Cards develops, produces, and markets biometric components that verify a person’s identity through analysis and matching of an individual’s unique fingerprint. The company has published an e-book suggesting that consumer fraud concerns are holding back the use of contactless payment cards, and that adding biometric capabilities to those cards will unlock their potential for making payments more convenient.

The companies expect the new cards to reach the testing phase in the second half of 2018, with mass production beginning in the first half of 2019.