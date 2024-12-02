Card payments soar in Romania in the first half of 2018

Card payments at local retailers reached around RON 37.5 billion (EUR 8 billion) in the first half of 2018, up by a third compared to the same period of 2017, according to aggregated data provided by Romania’s National Bank (BNR). Card payments intensified in the second quarter, when they reached RON 20 billion, compared to RON 17.5 billion in the first quarter.

Despite the fast increase in card payments, Romanians continue to prefer cash payments. Cash withdrawals from ATMs reached over RON 92 billion (almost EUR 20 million) in the first half of this year, up 14.4% over the same period of 2017, the publication further states.