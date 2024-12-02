Card payment value in Indonesia set to cross USD 57 bln in 2023

The Indonesian market remains heavily cash-reliant with limited awareness of electronic payments and inadequate payment infrastructure. However, the country is making gradual progress to reduce cash dependence.

GlobalData’s report, ‘Indonesia Cards & Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2023’, reveals that similar growth could be seen in the card payment volume as well, from 1.0 billion in 2019 to 1.4 billion in 2023.

To enhance the security of the country’s payment system and boost payment card usage, the country’s central bank, Bank Indonesia, mandated that all ATM and debit cards must be migrated to EMV standard with a six-digit PIN by 31 December 2021.