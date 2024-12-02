Card online payments reach 59 percent in Romania in 2016

Online payments in total amount of over EUR 434.2 million were registered at the end of September 2016, up from EUR 273.2 million for the same period in 2016.

The number of online transaction made via card reached nearly 1.1 million transaction per month during the first trimesters of 2016, up from circa 800,000 transactions in 2015.

Most online transactions and volumes were registered during both March 2015 and 2016. Romanians made over 850,000 online card transactions in total amount of over EUR 35 million in March 2015, while in 2016, for the same month, the numbers increased to over 1.1 million transactions worth over EUR 54 million.

During holidays, Romanians continued to buy online (over 1.1 million transactions worth EUR 47 million.

According to GPeC, 2016 will end with a total of EUR 585 million payments processed online, via card, in RomCard’s 3D Secure system.