Card and online shopping to accelerate as Belgium slowly opens hospitality sector

According to the press release, COVID-19 has significantly affected Belgium’s economy, but the HoReCa sector slowly opening should give it and the payments industry a boost.

Moreover, GlobalData forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% in transaction value up to 2023 and a growth of 26.3% in 2020, as consumers look for contactless payment methods. Strong growth was already anticipated before the pandemic (22.1% in 2020), but this has further accelerated that.

Overall, the total drop in consumer spending during this crisis has been partially offset by a rise in online spending, as wary consumers have been staying at home and using the online channel.