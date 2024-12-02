Carbons stablecoin launched on EOS platform

The company mentioned that making the token interoperable across key blockchain networks will provide value for the crypto industry in the long-term. As such, CarbonUSD, initially live on ethereum for two months, can now be transferred onto the EOS blockchain, giving users lower fees and faster settlement than on ethereum.

Also, Carbon offers a portal that facilitates users to interact with their EOS application, and includes native smart contracts for one-to-one redemption from tokens into real USD. Institutional investors, hedge funds and exchanges will get early access to the token. Moreover, fiat currency deposits at Carbons partner bank, Nevada-based Prime Trust, will be used to create new CarbonUSD tokens.

The company launched the ethereum-based version of the token in September 2018. Although it arrived as a number of other stablecoins, such as the Gemini dollar and the Paxos standard, Carbon believes the coins algorithmic model will set it apart from its rivals.