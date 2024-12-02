Carbon, AppZone, Open Banking Nigeria team up for financial services

Carbon, formerly PayLater, and AppZone join other industry players like Paystack, Flutterwave, Interswitch, Ernest & Young, Fidelity Bank, Global Accelerex, TeamApt, PwC, and Sterling Bank who have partnered with Open Banking Nigeria.

As per the agreement, the partners aim to further advance ongoing efforts to maximise the increase in the usage of digital and mobile payments. Carbon and AppZone would participate in diverse phases of the development of common API standards for Nigeria, testing the APIs for certification, and stimulating the adoption of Open Banking standards across the country.