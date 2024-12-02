Capitec selects Daon to develop biometric banking solutions

The two organisations will explore solutions across a range of engagement channels, using Daon’s expertise and leveraging the human authentication capabilities of the IdentityX platform.

With more than 10 million clients, Capitec strives for improving clients’ financial lives by saving time and money through advanced functionality, coupled with enhanced security and convenience to clients throughout the digital identity lifecycle. At first, the IdentityX platform will enable clients to digitally onboard so they may perform everyday banking transactions by using their own biometric characteristics.