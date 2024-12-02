Capitec launches QR code scanning feature

The ‘Scan to Pay’ feature can be used across all major QR code-based payment providers including SnapScan and Zapper and allows payments to be made at till points and restaurants as well as for parking and online shopping.

The new Capitec app is interoperable across all major payment platforms, reducing the need to use multiple QR payment apps.

According to the company, to use this feature, clients will have to tap ‘Scan to Pay’, scan the QR code and then confirm the purchase with either their fingerprint or banking PIN.