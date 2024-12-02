Capitec Bank, ACI Worldwide to expand partnership

Capitec, a long-time ACI customer, now supports card and non-card payments acceptance through the UP Retail Payments solution – an integrated platform for all payment channels. Based on the Universal Payments Framework (UPF), it allows configuration-based deployment of new payment services, which increases self-service options for Capitec as it further expands its business and corporate banking services.

ACI supports core payment processing for Capitec with its UP Retail Payments solution, built on open service-oriented architecture for payments orchestration. The solution allows Capitec to create and expose payment services to external entities and to address PCI compliance requirements through tokenization.

Earlier in 2019, ACI Worldwide and The Western Union Company have announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for ACI to acquire Speedpay. For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.