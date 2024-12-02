CapitalBay to supply chain-financing for Malaysian ProcureHeres clients

With the collaboration, ProcureHere’s users can bridge their cash flow gap using CapitalBay’s service, in which both parties – the buyer who makes and the supplier receiving the order – will be able to apply for supply chain finance from CapitalBay via ProcureHere.

With the arrangement, ProcureHere’s users will get paid earlier for their invoices and buyers have the option to pay later. In terms of SME financing, the partnerships between the two companies will be improved using CapitalBay’s credit risk-scoring engine with machine learning technology. Trade history, relationship, and performance data courtesy of ProcureHere will also be considered.

Privasia Technology Berhad is a Malaysian ICT and business process outsourcing player. The Group’s principal business activities include provision of an IT spectrum, wireless broadband infrastructure, and satellite-based network solutions.