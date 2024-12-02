CapitalBay to launch P2P financing platform

With the P2P approval, retail investors are now able to access the platform and participate in these financing deals that were previously only available to banks and institutional funders. The platform is one of five new P2P operators approved by the Securities Commission. The others are CapSphere Services, Crowd Sense, MicroLeap and MoneySave Capital.

CapitalBay specialises in short-term working capital financing, offering products such as invoice financing to SMEs across various industries. Its financing solutions enable business-to-business (B2B) suppliers to be paid earlier for their outstanding invoices by allowing them to sell their invoices for cash upfront. As for B2B buyers, CapitalBay provides financing solutions such as deferring payment due date by paying their suppliers first.