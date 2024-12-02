Capital Teas shifts to m-payments, loyalty program powered by LevelUp

In addition to enhancing customers mobile experience by providing one place to access their method of payment and loyalty rewards, Capital Teas app is also set to place the Capital Teas card right in Passbook, just next to the customers other payment method choices, namely Visa, Amex and MasterCard. However, only when customers pay with Capital Teas branded card are they set to automatically accrue/redeem rewards.

Customers using the Capital Teas app, and integrated “Pass,” are set to unlock rewards each time they reach a certain spending threshold at Capital Teas.

The Capital Teas app is slated to launch in November 2014 and is set to be available as a free download on the App Store and Google Play.

LevelUp is a US mobile payments and loyalty network that uses QR code technology to execute mobile transactions via smartphones. LevelUp currently has 1.5 million users and 14,000 accepting businesses.

In recent news, Toast, a point-of-sale (POS) platform for restaurants, has entered a partnership with LevelUp.