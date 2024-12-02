Capital Prepaid Services introduces BlazePays

With the BlazePays prepaid card, cardholders can shop in stores or online, pay utility bills, withdraw cash, and receive direct deposits. Cardholders can have payroll checks or government-issued benefits directly deposited onto their card. Funds can also be added to the card electronically via a bank or credit union or through the Visa ReadyLink network.

Cardholder transaction data and account balance information is accessible on a smartphone with the BlazePays Mobile Application. With the application, cardholders can also enroll in e-mail and text alerts.

Capital Prepaid provides program management and processing services for prepaid cards offered by financial institutions, corporations, retailers, and government entities.